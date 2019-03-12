Top Seed Djokovic Falls to Kohlschreiber in 3rd Round of BNP

World #1 and top seeded Novak Djokovic fell earlier than expected in the BNP Paribas Open after 6-4, 6-4 loss to 39th ranked German, Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 2-set match was a continuation from last night’s rain out after Djokovic won the first game.

Djokovic seemed out of sorts the entire match, with a late attempt to recover from a 5-1 deficit in the 2nd set, but Kohlschreiber put it away after regaining the serve.

Tuesday marked the first time in 10 years since Kohlschreiber had beaten Djokovic and the first time in his career that he had beaten the top-ranked player in the world, according to The Desert Sun.

Kholschreiber will advance to the Round of 16 where he’ll face Gael Monfils on France on Wednesday evening on Stadium Court.