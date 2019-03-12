Venus Williams, Osaka Among Third-Round Winners at BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka were among Monday’s winners as third-round singles play concluded for women and began for men at the BNP Paribas Open.

Williams was a 6-2, 7-5 winner over American qualifier Christina McHale while Osaka, the world’s top-ranked women’s singles player and top seed in the women’s singles draw, defeated 25th-seeded American Danielle Collins, 6- 4, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s singles player and the top seed in the men’s singles draw, led unseeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany, 1-0, when their night match was halted by rain.

Djokovic is 8-1 against Kohlschreiber, including winning the last seven matches, losing three sets in the process.

In other men’s matches, unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff upset his third-seeded countryman Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-1, and 13th-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada defeated unseeded American Marcos Giron, the 2014 NCAA men’s singles champion when he played for UCLA, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Osaka is the defending women’s singles champion. Martina Navratilova is the only woman to win back-to-back singles titles at Indian Wells.

Monday’s winning singles players will earn at least $91,205 while the losers will receive $48,775.