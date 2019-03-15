Cirque du Soleil “Crystal” Takes Acrobatics on Ice

The Cirque du Soleil made its stop for the “Crystal” tour in Ontario. The group of 44 performers including acrobats, olympic skaters, jugglers and more will perform their show on an ice rink at the Citizen’s Business Bank Arena through Sunday, March 17.

Canadian Olympian Shawn Sawyer is among the talented group of performers. When he heard about the opportunity to do the Cirque du Soleil on ice, he “had to be a part of it.”

The storyline of “Crystal” is one of love, doubt and triumph. A young girl named Crystal gets trapped underneath a sheet of ice where she finds herself in a new world. That’s where she learns about her purpose and the meaning of love.

With a spectacular mix of live music, light shows and 2,000 different costumes, the show does not disappoint, according to Artistic Director Fabrice Lemire.

Lemire is native to France but lived in Palm Springs for six years. He said the art found in the production is worth the drive for Coachella Valley residents.

Attendees should be warned, certain scenes in the show will have you on the edge of your seat.

For information on tickets, visit: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal