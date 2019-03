Heavy Brush Fire Spreads in Mecca

A quick spreading vegetation fire has started to spread in Mecca, according to Cal Fire.

The heavy brush fire was reported at 2:09pm at Lincoln Street just south of Avenue 48.

The flames quickly spread to 10 acres at a moderate rate of speed.

Authorities say 13 engines, 2 water tenders, and 1 dozer are on scene.

