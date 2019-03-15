Parents Charged with Child Abuse While Search Continues for Their Missing Son

The parents of an 8-year-old Corona boy whose whereabouts are a mystery were both charged Friday with felony child endangerment.

Bryce Daniel McIntosh, 32, and Jillian Marie Godfrey, 36, both of Corona, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of their son Noah.

The pair are scheduled to make a joint initial court appearance this afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Both defendants are being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside — McIntosh on $1 million bail, and Godfrey on $500,000 bail.

Corona police detectives interviewed them Thursday, trying to ascertain what had become of Noah. There was no word on whether any new information was forthcoming.

“I have my suspicions, but they’re just suspicions. I really don’t know,” Doug Godfrey, the boy’s grandfather and Jillian Godfrey’s father, told KABC7 Thursday.

Godfrey went to the police department with his wife, Noah’s grandmother, who tearfully told reporters that she and her husband had “raised him since he was born.”

“He has a terrible temper,” Doug Godfrey told KABC7, referring to McIntosh. “I think that it got the best of him.”

According to police spokesman Sgt. Chad Fountain, Noah last was seen two weeks ago in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road.

Detectives were prompted to look for the 8-year-old after receiving a call earlier this week from undisclosed parties seeking help locating him, Fountain said.

Investigators first questioned Jillian Godfrey at her residence Tuesday and then went to McIntosh’s unit at the Encanto Apartments in the 4500 block of Temescal Canyon Road, according to Fountain.

He said despite “numerous attempts” to make contact with McIntosh, the defendant refused to speak with police.

On Wednesday morning, officers served a search warrant at the location and found McIntosh inside the apartment with his 11-year-old daughter, whose identity was not released. There was no sign of Noah, the sergeant said.

Based on the initial investigation, detectives determined there was sufficient evidence to justify arresting the parents for alleged child abuse.

A picture of the missing boy can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CoronaPD/ .

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s detective bureau at (951) 279-3659.