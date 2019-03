Motorcyclist Killed In Palm Springs Collision

A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in a Palm Springs traffic collision.

Authorities were alerted to the collision just before 9 a.m. on South Gene Autry Trail between Mesquite Ave and Seven Lakes Drive, Palm Springs Police Sgt. Mike Casavan said. They arrived at the scene and closed down both lanes to investigate the collision shortly after.

Casavan confirmed that the motorcyclist was the only fatality.

Other details regarding the collision were not immediately released.