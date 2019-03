Bomb Threat Investigated At Palm Desert Middle School

About 50 students and faculty were evacuated from a Palm Desert middle school Monday as law enforcement investigated a bomb threat.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to the bomb threat just before 5 p.m. at Palm Desert Charter Middle School located at 74200 Rutledge Way.

Deputies canvassed the campus after evacuating the students and faculty. Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to stay out of the area.

No injuries were reported, Deputy Robyn Flores said.