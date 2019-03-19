Man Behind Bars for Alleged Home Invasion and Sexual Assault of Woman

A man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a Palm Springs home and physically and sexually assaulting a 65-year-old woman, leaving her hospitalized, then fleeing the scene in the victim’s SUV, police reported.

Demitri Giles, 45, of Palm Springs was being held at the Smith Correction Facility in Banning in lieu of $1 million bail.

He was booked on suspicion of assault with intent to rape in commission of a burglary, sexual penetration with force, elder abuse, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion robbery, possessing a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, jail records show.

Giles is accused of entering the victim’s home in the 300 block of East Stevens Road about 4:40 p.m. Monday, inflicting serious injuries and making his getaway in the woman’s 2007 Honda CR-V. Her name was withheld.

About three hours after the Palm Springs Police Department “alerted allied agencies of the vehicle description and the circumstances of the attack, Riverside police and sheriff’s deputies from an auto theft detail located the victim’s Honda in Riverside, according to a PSPD statement.

Giles was found near the vehicle and detained, police said. He is expected in court on Thursday.