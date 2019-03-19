Man Who Lost Gym Membership Retaliates by Crashing Car Into Gym

The car came to a stop next to a stationary bicycle, leaving behind a trail of toppled exercise equipment and shattered glass. Police later determined that the Honda was reported stolen in Whittier a few days ago.

“The good thing is that nobody got hurt,” said witness Adrian Nolasco. “The guy at the front desk was on the other side, so he was able to hop out of the way.”

A worker said the crash appeared intentional and happened after an argument. The driver was identified by an employee as a former member whose membership was canceled because he repeatedly harassed employees.

He confronted employees earlier Monday, then returned around 2 a.m. in the Honda.

Afer the crash, the driver ran across a street and got in the passenger’s seat of his car, a 2019 Toyota Corolla. Witnesses pursued the man and getaway driver before a single-car crash at Alicante Road and Manzanares Road in La Mirada.

The driver ran from the scene, but deputies arrested 32-year-old Sergio Reyes at the site of the crash. He was identified as the suspect who crashed into the gym and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was being held on $1 million bond.