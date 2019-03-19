Police Arrest Man Suspected in Palm Springs Home Invasion

A man suspected in a home invasion robbery that left a Palm Springs resident injured was taken into custody Tuesday, police reported.

Palm Springs police were sent around 4:40 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of East Stevens Road, but the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

One person was injured during the home invasion — how was unclear — and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. The identity of the victim and the severity of the injuries was not revealed by police.

Sgt. Mike Casavan confirmed late Tuesday morning that the suspect was arrested and was being booked at the jail, but did not immediately provide further details.