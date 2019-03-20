Fence Dispute in Bay Area Leads to Racy Mannequin Display

A Santa Rosa man is turning heads after complaints from a neighbor forced him to lower his 9-foot fence.

Jason Windus complied, but not before finding a very revealing way to protest the decision. Windus placed nude mannequins in salacious arrangement in his front yard as a form of protest.

People who pass by his home don’t seem to mind the racy new yard display and give Windus a thumbs up. But the shortened fence won’t be able to contain his two large dogs.

Code enforcement determined the fence before it was cut down violated property line and prevented drivers at intersections from seeing on-coming traffic.

Despite having to shorten his fence, Windus said he is finding humor in the situation.