Man Accused In Cathedral City Baseball Bat Beating Expected In Court

A man who allegedly beat his roommate with a metal baseball bat in Cathedral City is expected in court Wednesday to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial on several felony charges, including attempted murder and torture.

Jason James Allen, 46, was arrested in Port Orchard, Washington, and extradited to Riverside County last August to face charges stemming from a May 2018 attack at a home in the 69000 block of Northhampton Avenue.

The victim, then 48-year-old Jason Burnette, was struck multiple times in the head and face and hospitalized for facial fractures, “partial ear loss” and a brain bleed, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Cathedral City police found the victim “covered in blood” just before 5 a.m. at a neighboring residence on May 25. He told responding officers that Allen told him “I got to kill you, I know I’m going to go to jail for a long time,” the declaration alleges.

Allen allegedly fled in the victim’s car. Police attempted to track him down via his cell phone, which indicated he had been in Modesto within 24 hours of the crime, according to the declaration. A $1 million warrant was issued for his arrest.

Burnette’s wife, Gina, on a GoFundMe site created to raise funds for his medical expenses, alleged the attack was financially motivated. She alleged that Allen “attempted to murder my Jason for about $3,000” in cash that the victim had kept at the home they all apparently shared.

Prosecutors charged Allen with attempted murder, torture, carjacking and robbery to which he pleaded not guilty. He is being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta in lieu of $1 million bail.