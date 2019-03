CVS to Sell CBD Products in 800 Stores in 8 States

CVS Pharmacy announced Wednesday it will begin selling hemp-derived CBD products in eight states.

The national drug store chain will be marketing the topical cannabidiol products, such as creams, sprays and roll-ons, as an “an alternative source of relief,” CVS said in a statement to NBC News.

The items will be sold in Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.