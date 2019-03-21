Great Odin’s Raven! Ron Burgundy is Going to Call the Kings-Sharks Game

By the beard of Zeus! The legendary onscreen anchorman Ron Burgundy will be live in the booth to call the Los Angeles Kings game as they face the San Jose Sharks Thursday.

That’s the San Jose Sharks, not San Diego, where the fictional movie character hails from.

Kings broadcasters Alex Faust and Jim Fox will be joining Will Ferrell’s movie character come-to-life in the Fox Sports West booth 7:30 p.m. PST at the Staples Center.

TOMORROW: Legendary Anchorman Ron Burgundy is bringing his broadcast skills to @FoxSportsWest as he joins Alex Faust and Jim Fox in the booth!https://t.co/W7YWJKzNzR — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 20, 2019

Don’t act like you’re not impressed.

Burgundy will begin broadcasting in the second period, according to the NHL.

This isn’t the first time Ron Burgundy has provided his sterling insight beyond the “Anchorman” films. He has his very own podcast, and has even broadcast out of a metal case of emotion while on air — that translates to elevator.

And for those skeptical of the anchorman’s sports knowledge, fear not. Ferrell actually studied at USC, and graduated with a degree in sports information.

You stay classy, Coachella Valley.