Investigation Continues Into Hoax Bomb Threat At Palm Desert Middle School

Authorities probing a hoax bomb threat at a Palm Desert middle school that triggered the evacuation of 50 students and faculty put out a call Thursday for the public’s help with the investigation.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to the bomb threat just before 5 p.m. Monday at Palm Desert Charter Middle School located at 74200 Rutledge Way. According to the Palm Desert sheriff’s station, the threat was made to school administrators via email and stated there were numerous bombs planted throughout the school.

A sheriff’s hazardous device team was alerted, and arriving officers “assisted in evacuating approximately 50 juveniles, along with the school staff,” according to a sheriff’s statement that said “an exhaustive search of the campus … did not locate any suspicious devices.”

As a precaution, Lincoln Elementary School was also evacuated and searched, but nothing suspicious was found.

Anyone with information about the hoax bomb threat was asked to contact Investigator Letterly with the Palm Desert station at (760) 836-1600, or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.