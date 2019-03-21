Potential Runaway Teenager Missing Since Friday

The last clue left by a 16-year-old missing since Friday was a note saying she was running away, police said.

Trinity Alize Estrada of Desert Hot Springs was last seen on Friday, Desert Hot Springs police Detective Christopher Tooth said. The 4-foot-11-inch teenager weighs about 110 pounds and has brown eyes with reddish brown hair and blonde highlights.

She also has a nose piercing, according to KESQ.

Police did not give further details about where the teenager last was seen.

Tooth did confirm that she left a note indicating her intent to run away. Police were not able to confirm any other details about the note.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Estrada to please call their local law enforcement agency or the Desert Hot Springs police at (760) 329-2904.