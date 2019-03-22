Dad Asks Public to Send B-Day Cards to Son Battling Disease

Kiernan Clark is used to being in the hospital. Having been diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s Disease, an illness which affects his colon, the 8-year-old boy has underwent 43 surgeries. And he’ll be forced to spend his 9th birthday on Friday at Wilmington’s A.I. duPont Hospital for Children where he’ll also likely stay for the next month.

“It’s going to be a long month but we’ve been through it before,” Clark’s father, Kevin Clark, told NBC10.

To help cheer him up, Kevin asked for the public to send his son a birthday card. He made the request on social media.

“I’m trying to get him better and hopefully this whole thing will put a smile on his face and it will make me feel a lot better seeing him smile,” he said.

Despite his situation, Kiernan is constantly considerate of other kids dealing with illnesses. The third-grader has gathered up Christmas gifts and delivered them to sick children for the past two years.

“It was all his idea. He has all the credit for it,” Kevin said. “I picked stuff up and I drive it there but it’s all on him.”

The well-wishes and cards are now pouring in for Kiernan and he even got a message from the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I can’t believe that they know about me,” Kiernan told NBC10.

Kiernan is also hoping to get a messsage from a Philadelphia 76er.

“I want JJ Redick to sign my jersey and I hope I meet him,” he said.

If you’d like to give Kiernan a birthday card, please send it to the following:

Kiernan Clark

Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children

Floor 2, West Room 6

1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19803