Man Suspected Of Home Invasion And Sexual Assault Of Woman Pleaded Not Guilty

A Palm Springs man suspected of breaking into his 65-year-old neighbor’s apartment, physically and sexually assaulting the woman, then stealing her SUV, pleaded not guilty Friday.

Demitri Giles, 45, is accused of coaxing his way into the woman’s apartment in the 300 block of East Stevens Road about 9 a.m. Monday by saying he had some of her mail, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan.

The victim is identified in official documents as Jane Doe.

A declaration in support of increased bail filed on Tuesday and released Thursday at the courthouse painted a different picture.

A declaration for increased bail argued that, Giles “forcefully entered Doe’s residence, struck Doe with a closed fist and a small hammer that caused severe swelling to her face, moved her around the apartment and tied her up with cords,” as well as sexual assault.

The maximum bail for Giles’ suspected charges is $50,000.

The declaration, which increased Giles bail to $1 million, also said Giles had scissors and zip ties upon arrest.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge William Lebov raised Giles’ bail again to $3 million at Friday’s arraignment, and also ordered the suspect not to have contact with the alleged victim or anyone else outside of his attorney.

Palm Springs police said Giles stole a cellphone and the victim’s 2007 Honda CR-V when he left the apartment about seven hours later.

After Giles left, Doe was able to contact a neighbor, who then alerted police to the attack just before 5 p.m. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

About three hours after Palm Springs police alerted law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the victim’s vehicle, Riverside police and county sheriff’s deputies located it in Riverside.

Giles was found nearby and taken into custody, authorities said.

Giles was booked at the Smith Correction Facility in Banning on suspicion of assault with intent to rape in commission of a burglary, sexual penetration with force, elder abuse, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion robbery, possessing a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, jail records show.

Giles is expected to appear in court on April 3.