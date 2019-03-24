TWO INJURED AFTER SHOTS RANG OUTSIDE TOUCANS

A fun night out turns into a nightmare for patrons at Toucans Tiki Lounge as police and witnesses said a man opened fire near the parking lot of the night club, leaving two injured and a terrifying scene inside.

The Palm Springs Police Department released a statement where it said the shots rang close to the last call of Saturday’s nightlife. By Sunday morning videos on social media showed people hiding inside the club behind bar stools and tables, as staff could be heard on the background telling customers to keep hiding.

The scene escalated when a fight inside was broken and taken outside by lounge staff, minutes later an unidentified suspect opened fire and injured two people, although police said they are expected to recover.

One of the videos circulating social media pages shows a man inside Toucans with blood visibly coming from his left thigh as bystanders circled around the man in attempts to help.

Joey Valenzuela is the co-owner of “Not so Innocent”, an adult store next to the lounge, he said fights are nothing new.

He said, “Many fights, not just at Toucans, but yes at Toucans, plenty of them.”

But he said the latest level of violence in the Palm Springs nightlife is different.

The incident at Toucans comes as another Palm Springs nightclub, Zelda’s, was temporarily shut down for 45 days by the city as it claimed the owners need to improve security.

For his part, Valenzuela partly attributes these incidents to substances.

He said, “More and more drug use, more alcohol use, people are already drunk or high by the time they get to the bar.”

A manager for Toucans Tiki Lounge, Michael Spain, released this statement addressing the incident, “The safety of our customers is our number one priority. The police and our team are still looking into the incident, and have no further information to share at this time.

The Palm Springs Police Department said they are searching for a Latino man between 20 to 30 years old who was wearing a black cap and tattoos on his neck.