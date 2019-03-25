Baby boom! 9 nurses in Maine hospital’s labor unit expecting at same time

Maine Medical Center is about to have a baby boom.

Nine nurses who work at the hospital’s labor and delivery unit are expecting babies in the next few months.

“After each one of us started to say, ‘We’re pregnant,’ I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we’re all there for each other,” nurse Erin Grenier said.

All but one of the nurses posted a picture showing off their baby bumps. They are due between April and July.

The soon-to-be moms said it has been great to have so much support at work.

“It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together,” nurse Amanda Spear said.

The nurses plan to be there for each others’ delivery, showing support from the beginning to the end of their pregnancies.