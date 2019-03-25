House committee chairs demand full Mueller report by April 2 deadline

Six Democratic committee chairs in the House sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr Monday requesting that he submit the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to Congress by next Tuesday, April 2.

In a three-page letter to Barr, they wrote that his summary of the Mueller report “is not sufficient for Congress.”

“We look forward to receiving the report in full no later than April 2, and to begin receiving the underlying evidence and documents that same day,” the letter said.

The top House Democrats argued that the provision of the report “in complete and unredacted form” and the underlying evidence and materials would be fully consistent with the Justice Department’s practice and precedent with Congress.

“To the extent that you believe applicable law limits your ability to comply, we urge you to begin the process of consultation with us immediately in order to establish shared parameters for resolving those issues without delay,” they wrote.

The letter is signed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

Their letter comes a day after Barr submitted a four-page summary of Mueller’s report to Congress which said Mueller, as special counsel of the Russia probe, did not find evidence to prove criminal collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

In the letter, Barr said the Mueller report states that the investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated” with Russia. Barr also wrote that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “have concluded that the evidence developed during the special counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Still, Barr continued by noting Mueller’s assessment that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him.”

Democrats have demanded that the entire Mueller report and the corresponding documents and materials used during the investigation be made public.