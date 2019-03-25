Missing 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Found in Compton

The body of a girl who had been missing was found on the grounds of a business in Compton, and authorities were working to determine if foul play was involved in the death.

The mother of Samantha Bustos, 15, confirmed to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that the person they found was indeed her daughter after detectives showed her a picture of the victim.

The teen was last seen Friday in Compton.

The body was discovered about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Victoria Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Her mother, Blanca Bautista, said her daughter and the girl’s best friend had told their parents they were having a sleepover. Instead, they had gone to a party, Bautista said.

“This morning, we were told that they found a body on our property on the outside of our fenced-in area,” Andy Miller, CEO of National Retail Systems, said. “They believe it happened some time Saturday evening.”

Miller said his company was working to provide security video to investigators.

Reports from the scene indicated the body was found face-down in the bushes.

Authorities had not identified a suspect, but were looking for a white Jeep.