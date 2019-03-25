Ride-Share Drivers Launch 25-hour Strike

Ride-sharing drivers in Southern California are staging a 25-hour strike Monday over pay cuts implemented by Uber.

“These changes will make rates comparable to where they were in September, while giving drivers more control over how they earn by allowing them to build a model that fits their schedule best,” Uber said in a statement.

Rideshare Drivers United-Los Angeles, which claims to have 2,800 members, is demanding the company rescind its decision to slash wages by 25 percent and guarantee a $28-per-hour minimum rate.

Uber recently cut drivers’ pay from 80 cents per mile to 60 cents in L.A. County and portions of Orange County, a move that reversed a 25 percent bump last September.

The company said the incentive “did not have the intended impact,” according to the the Los Angeles Times.

Rideshare Drivers United members also planned to strike against Lyft, whose initial public offering is expected this week. But although the 25-hour protest started at midnight, plenty of ride-hailing drivers were still dropping off passengers at LAX early today.