Bicyclist Who Collided With Minivan Hospitalized in Critical Condition

A bicyclist who collided with a stationary minivan remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition, the sheriff’s department reported.

The crash was reported at 10:52 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 111 and Province Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Highway 111 was partially closed for several hours for the investigation, which determined the bicyclist was pedaling westbound when he “collided with the rear of a stationary Dodge minivan,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

The man’s name was withheld.

The driver, whose name was not released, stayed on scene and was cooperative with deputies. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to call Officer Conoway of the Traffic Team at (760) 836-1600.