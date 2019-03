Big Bear Eagle Cam Trailblazer Allows World to Watch Jackie and Shadow Nesting

It has become “must see tv” for millions here in this country and around the world, the”eagle cam.” It’s the daily happenings of Jackie and her soon to be off-springs, high atop the eagle’s nest in the San Bernardino National Forest in Bear Bear California.

Here this morning is the women spearheading the effort to bring this to the world, Sandy Steers.