President Donald Trump to Attend Los Angeles Fundraiser

President Donald Trump will attend a fundraising dinner for his re-election campaign next week in the Los Angeles area.

Tickets are $15,000 for dinner, $50,000 for the opportunity to take a picture with Trump and $150,000 to participate in a roundtable discussion during the April 5 event, according to an invitation obtained by City News Service.

The visit will be Trump’s third to the Los Angeles area as president. He headlined a Republican National Committee fundraiser near Beverly Hills last March and toured areas ravaged by the Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, then met with survivors of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks in November.

Barack Obama made 21 visits to Los Angeles and Orange counties at the similar stage of his presidency, attending fundraisers during 18 of those visits.