Two Homes in Rural Thermal Damaged in Blaze

Two ranch-style homes in rural Thermal were damaged Tuesday afternoon in a blaze that left one person with a minor injury, authorities said.

Nearly five dozen firefighters arrived in the 62000 block of Jackson Street about 2:30 p.m. to find one residence fully engulfed in flames and another partially aflame, along with surrounding vegetation and trees, according to a Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman.

One civilian was transported by ground ambulance for medical treatment, but the injury was described as minor.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.