8th Annual American Documentary Film Festival in Palm Springs

The American Documentary Film Festival is in its 8th year and kicks off this Friday in Palm Springs.

NBC Palm Springs spoke with founder Theodore “Teddy” Grouya about the hundreds of films shown over the year, and what to expect at this year’s festival.

The AmDoc festival runs from Friday, March 29, 2019, through Thursday, April 4, 2019.

For more information visit americandocumentaryfilmfestival.com.