FIRST BATCH OF KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUTS IN THE DESERT

Without a doubt, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are simply delicious but to make them is not so simple.

NBC Palm Springs visited the kitchen of the first and only Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in the Coachella Valley before the long lines arrive.

The store opens next month, but employees are already perfecting their doughnut making skills.

Vanessa Ortiz is one of the managers at the new store, she trained a group of about five employees, where she showed them each step to make a perfect doughnut.

Ortiz said, “We weigh out everything, it has to be perfect and precise.”

Each ingredient is measured or weighed as Ortiz said every batch needs to be perfect. Any mistake in the recipe will not show until an hour later once the entire process is complete.

A large industrial machine makes cuts the dough into its round and hallow shape, size, and weight. That same machine also proofs the dough for 30 minutes before going into bubbling hot oil to achieve that golden outside.

Ortiz said, “It activates the caramelization and it sets it to the right temperature and then we get the final crust layer on the outside.”

The whole process takes a little more than an hour and it is repeated almost 60 times a day to fulfill all of the order.

However, the work never ends. Each doughnut will pass through an assembly line where employees will toss out anything that is less than perfect.

The grand opening of the first Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in the Coachella Valley is April 16.