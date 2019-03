Getting a Job You’re Not Qualified For

Not being qualified for a job should not stop you from applying. Erin Sullivan with Robert Half International shares tips to help you take your career to the next level.

Reports show 42% of candidates are not qualified for the position they apply to, but that should not discourage applicants. Hiring managers are now looking for compatible candidates with great soft skills and the ability to be trained on the job.

More information is available at RobertHalf.com.