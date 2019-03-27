‘Job well done’: K-9 Bane finds two children lost in woods within 15 minutes

A police dog in Virginia is winning praise on social media for rescuing two lost children.

In a Facebook post, The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office explained that two 8-year-olds had gone missing in the woods.

“My brother and my older friend came looking for us,” lost child Chloe Reese told WRIC. “We thought it was like a chase game and then like we accidentally went too far, and we got lost.”

The sheriff’s office said it was K-9 Bane that ultimately saved the day.

“Parents and neighbors had valiantly been searching the woods for the children for 45 minutes in the failing daylight when the call was made to the sheriff’s office,” the post read.

Deputies, including K-9 Bane, quickly joined the effort.

“Within 15 minutes of K-9 Bane entering the woods, he was able to track and locate the children. As soon as the children were home safe he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service. Job well done K-9 Bane!” the post concluded.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, used the incident to point to why their K-9 program is so important.

“Finding a lost child is satisfying and around itself, but professionally it kind of reassures the training and the time that we put into the program that it’s actually working,” said Quinn Pasi of Powhatan County Sheriff’s Deputy. “So that’s where I get a lot of the satisfaction from beyond the happiness of finding lost children.”