22nd Annual Virginia Waring International Piano Competition

The 22nd Annual Virginia Waring International Piano Competition brings dozens of extraordinary pianist to the Coachella Valley.

This immense competition will take place through Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Indian Wells Theater at Calif State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus.

There will be a final concert on April 1, at the McCallum Theatre at 7p.

This segment features competition executive director Ann Greer and 11-year-old Angelina Wong, a pianist contestant.

The Waring brings classical piano music to the California Desert through outreach concerts to schools, the community and by hosting eight days of an international piano competition every other year with participants coming from around the world.

For more information about this event and the program visit vwipc.org or email info@vwipc.org.