9th Annual PSPD Run For Ike 5k and First Responder Expo

The 9th Annual Run for Ike 5k and First Responders Expo is held in the memory of Palm Springs Police Department’s fallen K-9 Officer Ike.

Officer Ike was killed in the line of duty in 2011. The funds from this event benefit the PSPD K-9 fund.

Founder Molly Thorpe explains how anyone can register and participate in the fast and flat out course in Palm Springs.

The event will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Palm Spring Police Department located at 200 S. Civic Drive.

For more information visit runpalmsprings.com or email psmarathonrunners@gmail.com.