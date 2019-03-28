Man Suspected Of Desert Rape And Then Fleeing To Alaska Due In Court

A man accused of breaking into a Desert Hot Springs home and sexually assaulting a woman, then fleeing to Alaska, is expected in court Thursday for a hearing intended to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial on charges of rape, assault and burglary.

Gary Lane Franklin, 24, is accused of the alleged 2018 break-in and sexual assault of a woman identified only as Jane Doe in court documents. He faces four felony counts, including rape by force or fear, burglary, assault and preventing the victim from giving testimony.

Police and prosecutors allege Franklin forced his way into the woman’s home on or around Aug. 14 of last year, assaulted her, then fled the state. He later admitted to the rape during a phone call between himself and the victim, court documents allege.

Jail records show that he was arrested in Anchorage on Oct. 6, 2018.

Franklin is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, jail records show. If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence.