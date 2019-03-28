Pet-finder: Animal Samaritans with Kiki Tormo and Nigel the Terrier

This week’s valley pet finder features 3-year-old Nigel a Terrier mix that was found in El Centro.

Animal Samaritan representative Kiki Tormo shares information about how to give Nigel a fur-ever home and Yappy Hour.

Yappy Hour is a garden party fundraiser to benefit Animal Samaritans. The theme of this event is “Canines & Caftans.”

The next Yappy Hour will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Riviera Palm Springs from 5p -7p.

For more information visit the Animal Samaritans Facebook page or their website at animalsamaritans.org.