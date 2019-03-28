Ramon Diaz’s Widow Pleads for Justice One Year After His Murder

Mary Diaz looks through her wedding album and wishes she could go back in time to the happiest day of her life. She’d give anything to see her husband Ramon Diaz who was taken from her a year ago.

“I miss him so much, I need him,” she says through tears.

On the night of March 28, 2018 Ramon was gunned down in front of his Cathedral City home. Mary found him at the front door and held him. That would be the last time she’d ever see him alive.

“They took our lives with Ramon’s life too, life is not the same, it is not,” she says.

Ramon was a popular and beloved Jiu Jitsu instructor and owner of Palm Springs Jiu Jitsu.

She says the community he built around his studio is still mourning too, “It’s incredible to see how many people still love my husband so much and yes of course they want their friend, their mentor their professor back too.”

What makes the pain worse is knowing those responsible for his death have not been brought to justice.

“We know that we cannot have him back but at least we can have those people paying for what they did,” she says.

She’s pleading with anyone who may have information to help heal their pain, “Just please anything that they know, please, please, make that call.”

Mary says her faith is what is helping her survive this loss, “I am learning how to live again, thank God that he’s with me, that he has been so faithful to me, my husband was my everything.”

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ramon Diaz.

Anyone with information is asked to call a hotline set up by Get Bit Investigations 1-855-44-RAMON (72666).

Or call the Detective Bureau of the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300 or by email at tips@cathedralcity.gov.