4-Year-Old Boy Shot in Head in Critical Condition: Oakland PD

A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself in the head Wednesday while he was inside his home in East Oakland.

Navaun Jackson is on life support after undergoing surgery late Wednesday night, his great aunt Jamilia Land said.

“He’s 4 years old,” she said. “He’s a baby. We keep losing babies. And they’re saying that if he does not regain brain activity within the next three days, that they will be taking him off of life support. So we’re hopeful that the swelling goes down and he regains brain activity.”

A man and a woman were detained following the shooting, according to police. The man, identified as 37-year-old Terrence Wilson has since been arrested, while the woman has been released.

A family friend told NBC Bay Area the shooting was completely accidental and the boy somehow got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the head.

Police said the shooting occurred inside a residence on Ritchie Street in the Eastmont neighborhood around 2 p.m. The sister of a man who rents the home said Navaun slipped away from two friends and found the gun.

First responders provided medical treatment at the scene, and the boy was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

CORRECTION: March 28, 2019, 5:53 a.m.: This story has been corrected to say that the boy’s name is Navaun Jackson.