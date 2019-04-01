Kanye West Announces Special Palm Springs Performance

Kanye West may not be headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio this year, as was rumored before the lineup was revealed in January, but organizers Sunday said he would be performing a special Easter morning “Sunday Service” during the festival’s second weekend.

West first announced the performance in a video shared by his wife Kim Kardashian West on social media on Saturday.

“Ya we were out in Palm Springs and they took us to a little campground. We were thinking about a little performance in Palm Springs, just a little one,” the hip-hop star said in the video, confirming that the performance will take place at 9 a.m. on April 21.

However, in a second video posted by Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West said the performance will occur at “sunrise.” He has been performing his weekly “Sunday Service” series, which features a choir and a host of gospel musicians, since the beginning of the year.

Although Kanye West indicated that the performance would take place somewhere in Palm Springs, the exact location was not disclosed.

“We are aware of this addition and prepared for the changes and traffic impacts. We are working diligently alongside Goldenvoice to make sure everything is within permitted guidelines and ready for this performance!” the Palm Springs Police said in a tweet.

Kanye West was originally scheduled to perform at this year’s festival but pulled out due to production issues, according to media reports.

The festival takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21. It’s being headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.