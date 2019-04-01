Photos: Mourners Remember Rapper Nipsey Hussle

In the hours after the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, mourners gathered to remember the Grammy-nominated artist outside his clothing store in Los Angeles.

Hussle, 33, was killed outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in the Hyde Park area. Candles, notes, flowers and other items were left at the site Sunday evening. Some mourners remained there until the next morning.

People set candles behind police yellow tape next to the Marathon Clothing store of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and his daughter Jasmin, 16, gather around candles set up across from the clothing store of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Hussle, the skilled and respected West Coast rapper who had a decade-long success with mixtapes but hit new heights with his Grammy-nominated major-label debut album in 2018, was shot and killed outside of his Los Angeles store. He was 33.

Jasmine Gurtrick, 26, from Compton, Calif., reacts to the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle across from his clothing store in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A sign for rapper Nipsey Hussle is left by candles set up across from a clothing store owned by Hussle in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Hussle, the skilled and respected West Coast rapper who had a decade-long success with mixtapes but hit new heights with his Grammy-nominated major-label debut album in 2018, has died. He was 33. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

People gather around the Marathon Clothing Co. store of rapper Nipsey Hussle after a shooting in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

People gather across the street of the Marathon Clothing store of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

People gather near the Marathon Clothing store of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A Los Angeles Police officer walks under a yellow tape by the Marathon Clothing store of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Los Angeles Police officers guard the Marathon Clothing store of rapper Nipsey Hussle after a shooting in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Los Angeles Police officers stand on guard on the parking lot of the Marathon Clothing store of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Police investigators gather around the Marathon Clothing store of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A view of items left at a memorial April 1, 2019 at the site of a shooting that killed rapper Nipsey Hussle. (Photo: Toni Guinyard/NBC4)

