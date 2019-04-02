LA Leaders Call for Peace After Nipsey Hussle’s Death and Chaotic Vigil

Nipsey Hussle was more than a rapper from the City of Angels.

“Nipsey Hussle was an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels, throughout this country and the world,” says L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Garcetti joined other leaders and the L.A.P.D. to discuss the death of the 33-year-old, and the aftermath, a vigil for Hussle that turned violent.

“The absolute worst way to payback Nipsey’s loss, somebody we lost in the hands of violence with more violence,” says Garcetti.

Police say 23-year-old Eric Holder gunned down Hussle in front of his clothing store in South Los Angeles because of a personal dispute. It’s at that store where hundreds gathered for a vigil on Monday. Police say chaos erupted when someone tried to disarm a man with a gun. The panic caused a stampede. One person was stabbed and more than a dozen people were hurt, including a police officer.

As police anticipate mourners to continue to gather at the scene of Hussle’s death, L.A.P.D Chief Michel Moore asks for unity, “Bring peace, bring peace, and not allow this sacred ground to be the site of any further violence.”

Hussle, a former gang member, was scheduled to meet with the police chief and police commissioner a day after his death to come up with a plan to fight gang violence.

“Nipsey Hussle represents the enormity of lives lost … so I am devastated with that because this is a voice that was trying to help that was investing in his community,” says Moore.

The man who hailed from South Los Angeles, left behind a life of crime and rose to fame through his music will be remembered for his fight to make a difference.

“Nipsey Hussle was a shining example of the best of what we can be,” says Councilman Marqueece Harris Dawson.