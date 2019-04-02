Authorities Announce Death of Bicyclist Who Collided With Minivan

Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the death of a 67-year-old bicyclist who succumbed to his injuries two days after colliding with a stationary minivan a week ago.

Paul Jackson, a resident of Calgary, Canada, “collided with the rear of a stationary Dodge minivan” just before 11 a.m. last Monday in the area of Highway 111 and Province Way, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Deputy Robyn Flores said confirmation of Jackson’s death might have been delayed due to an issue with notifying family members.

Highway 111 was partially closed for several hours following the accident. The driver of the minivan, whose name was not released, stayed on scene and was cooperative with deputies, according to the sheriff’s department, which ruled out alcohol as a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to call Officer Conoway of the Traffic Team at (760) 836-1600.