Palm Desert Vehicle Fire Spreads to Brush, Briefly Threatens Homes

A vehicle fire in a residential Palm Desert neighborhood Tuesday quickly spread to surrounding brush, briefly threatening some homes before being extinguished.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 71000 block of Jaguar Way and had blackened about a quarter-acre by 2:30 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters stopped the spread of the flames by 2:50 p.m., and fully contained the blaze shortly afterward, county fire spokesman Rob Roseen said. No injuries were reported.