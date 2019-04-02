Suspect in Killing of Rapper Nipsey Hussle Identified

A 29-year-old man was identified Monday night as the suspect accused of fatally shooting rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle outside his clothing store in Los Angeles’ Hyde Park area.

Eric Holder is wanted in the shooting of the 33-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Ermias Asghedom, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Two other people were wounded in the Sunday shooting outside Marathon clothing store, a business Hussle opened as part of a revitalization effort in the community about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Holder was last seen in a 2016 white 4-door Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, police said.

The shooting took place on Sunday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue, police said. The suspect fled from the scene into a nearby alley where a getaway vehicle was waiting, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether there was a prior connection between Hussle and the suspect. Police have not publicly discussed a possible motive for the shooting.

A police news conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Also Monday, a vigil outside Marathon turned into chaos after a fight broke out. In the confusion, hundreds of people stampeded from the area, trampling candles and other items left in tribute to the rapper and philanthropist.

At least one person was stabbed and multiple others injured, authorities said.

Volunteers and residents restored memorial items early Tuesday.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Alternatively, tipsters can go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.