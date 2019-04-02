Third Brush Fire In A Month Burns Field In Mecca

A quarter-acre blaze that erupted in a field next to a business in Mecca Tuesday was stopped before reaching any structures.

The non-injury fire was reported about 10:10 a.m. at Avenue 66 and Highway 111, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Five engine crews were sent to the location and encountered a 250- square-foot spot fire. According to the California Highway Patrol, the brusher was in the vicinity of an am/pm market, but the structure was not threatened.

The forward progress of the flames was stopped by 11 a.m., and fully contained within three hours.

It was the third fire in the area within the last month, one of which took nearly a week to completely douse.

County fire spokesman Rob Roseen said all three blazes were close in proximity, with two of them erupting in the vicinity of Lincoln Street, but it’s unclear whether there was any connection.