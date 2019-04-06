CHP Officer Struck and Killed on I-15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck and killed by a sedan on Interstate 15 Saturday outside of Lake Elsinore, City News Service reported.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the officer was airlifted to a local hospital, according to the CHP.

CHP Riverside Sgt. Steve Licon was identified as the CHP officer killed, according to the CHP Placerville.

The southbound I-15 was fully closed from Indian Truck Trail to Nichols Road due to a police investigation, Caltrans said.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol formed a procession to honor the fallen sergeant as Licon’s body was transported from Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office in Perris.