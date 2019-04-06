Coachella Stage Rigger Dies After Fall Inside Festival Grounds

A man working inside the Coachella festival grounds falls to his death while installing stage.

The worker fell 60 feet on Saturday morning while setting up a stage in preparation for the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

The Riverside County Fire Department reported receiving a call of someone falling from a roof at 9:26 a.m. near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 50.

The venue for the festival, the Empire Polo Club, is located on the southwest corner of that intersection.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The Indio Police Department was investigating the death.

According to the entertainment website TMZ, the man was climbing the stage scaffolding to install rigging equipment and was not using a safety harness when he fell.

Through a statement, Goldenvoice addressed the incident, “Today, Goldenvoice lost a colleague, a friend, a family member. Our friend fell while working on a festival stage. It is with heavy hearts and tremendous difficulty that we confirm his passing. He has been with our team for twenty years in the desert and was doing what he loved. He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival. We will miss him dearly.”