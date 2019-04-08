George H.W. Bush Honored With ‘Forever’ Stamp

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored with a commemorative “forever stamp,” the U.S. Postal Service announced Saturday.

The USPS will issue the stamp June 12 — Bush’s birthday — at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, where he is buried.

The stamp will feature a portrait of Bush painted by artist Michael J. Deas, based on a 1997 photo taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, according to the USPS.

The stamp will be available for pre-order April 6, for delivery on or after its June 12 release.

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Nov. 30 at 94 years old.

The USPS said the stamp is being issued as a “forever” stamp, which means it will always be equal to the current value of first-class mail, 1-ounce price.