Coachella Traffic: The Ugly Side of a Venerated Music Festival

Despite all the world-class beauty expected at the Coachella Music & Art Festival this weekend, Caltrans is warning motorists to be prepared for the ugly reality of traffic they’ll likely face on the way.

“Motorists who plan to use Interstate 10 between Beaumont and Indio or state Route 60 from Moreno Valley to Beaumont during these events will experience traffic delays during peak travel times,” Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga said.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest on the Friday before the event for eastbound traffic, while Sunday will be the most congested for those heading westbound.

“Avoid delays by leaving early mornings on those peak travel days or wait to travel the day after the peak travel day,” Kasinga said.

A special traffic warning was also issued for those coming from Temecula using the 15 Freeway, since state Routes 74 and 243 are closed for repairs, Kasinga said. Instead, she said motorists should exit the 15 Freeway at Interstate 215 northbound and then travel east on either the 10 or 60 freeways.

The state routes were closed almost two months ago due to extensive damage from torrential rains. Contractors have been working 24-hour shifts since mid-March to make repairs and improvements on both routes.

Twenty-five locations along Highway 243, which spans 30 miles between Banning and Mountain Center, were damaged during the Feb. 14-15 downpours and floods, which also damaged 40 points along the 74, according to Caltrans.