Gusty Winds Expected In Riverside County Mountains, Deserts

Gusty winds will buffet the Riverside County mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass and the Coachella Valley Tuesday and cause potentially dangerous driving conditions, meteorologists said.

The gusty winds blowing to the west prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning that will last from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday for the county mountains.

A wind advisory will be in effect during the same time period for the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley.

The high wind warning means that sustained winds of at least 40 mph are expected, with gusts reaching over 58 mph, while a wind advisory signifies that sustained winds of at least 35 mph are expected, according to the NWS.

Wind speeds Tuesday are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph in the mountains, with gusts reaching 60 mph possible near mountain ridgetops, forecasters said.

In the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning winds will range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph possible.

Powerful winds could whip up sand and dust and create potentially hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, the NWS warned. Officials urged drivers to be cautious in low-visibility areas and look out for possible downed trees and power lines.

Accompanying the gusty conditions Tuesday will be mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures will be 73 to 78 degrees in the Riverside metropolitan area, 65 to 73 in the mountains, 82 to 87 in the San Gorgonio Pass and 89 to 94 in the Coachella Valley.