Suspect In 2018 Murder Nabbed Days Before One-Year Anniversary Of Slaying

A Mecca murder suspect who remained at large for nearly a year until being arrested during a traffic stop is due in court Wednesday.

Gilbert Martinez, 30, of Indio is accused of gunning down Hugo Nunez on April 8 last year, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Martinez at South Balboa Street and Westerfield Way in Coachella on Saturday while conducting a felony traffic stop, the sergeant said.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning.

The arrest comes almost a year after deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the 91000 block of Fifth Street in Mecca, where they found Nunez suffering from several gunshot wounds just after midnight. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives immediately identified Martinez as the prime suspect — they did not reveal how they came to that conclusion — and asked the public to help locate him.